Julianne Moore receives lifetime achievement award in Rome

Julianne Moore will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 21st Rome Film Festival, which will be held from 13 to 25 October 2026 at the “Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone“. The award will be presented during the screening of the new film The Debut, in which the American actress plays the lead role.

The award will be presented personally by Jesse Eisenberg. He is the director, screenwriter, producer and actor in the film, which is included in the Grand Public section. The production is 105 minutes long, and the other participants include Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Cara Buono and Bernadette Peters.

The award comes with a new film

The decision was announced by Salvatore Nastasi, president of the “Cinema for Rome“ foundation, at the suggestion of artistic director Paola Malanza. The organizers define Moore as one of the most recognizable American actresses, winner of an “Oscar“, “Emmy“, “Golden Globe“ and BAFTA.

In The Debut Moore plays a modest housewife from New Jersey who gets a small role in a theater production on a local stage. The character gradually becomes an obsessed with the method actress and comes into conflict with the domineering director, played by Paul Giamatti. The film is Moore and Eisenberg's second collaboration, following 2022's When You Finish Saving the World.

In a review of The Debut, Variety critic Owen Gleiberman called the film a "twisted love letter to the glory of community theater," and praised Julianne Moore's performance.

A career with an Oscar and more than 70 films

Julianne Moore won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Still Alice in 2015. She also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for the same performance. The actress is also an Emmy winner. for her role as Sarah Palin in the television miniseries Game Change.

Among the iconic titles in her filmography are “Boogie Nights“, “Far from Heaven“, “The Hours“, “The Kids Are Alright“, “Magnolia“, “May December“ and “The Room Next Door“. According to ANSA, her career includes more than 70 films.

The exact date of the award ceremony within the festival has not been announced. It has been confirmed that the ceremony will take place during the screening of The Debut in the program of the Rome Film Festival.

Source: Variety