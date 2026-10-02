25 Years Later, Christina Aguilera Returns to "Lady Marmalade" (VIDEO)

American singer Christina Aguilera is returning to the iconic "Lady Marmalade" aesthetic 25 years later, this time as the face of cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas campaign.

The Grammy-winning singer stars in a lavish video inspired by the burlesque and visual world of "Moulin Rouge." Christina Aguilera appears in a beaded stage bodysuit and glamorous makeup reminiscent of one of the most recognizable eras of her career.

The campaign comes a quarter of a century after the release of the film "Moulin Rouge" and the hit version of “Lady Marmalade“, recorded by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa and Lil' Kim for the soundtrack to the production.