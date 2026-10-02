Participant of "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" hides that he is gay

Petar Danov sparked curiosity about the participants in the new season of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ with a spicy confession about the attention he received from a man participating in the reality show.

The actor, who last year himself embarked on the love adventure of the format, said that his mysterious admirer began to follow him on social networks and showed particular interest in his more naked photos, writes Show Blitz.

“The one followed me on social networks and I liked all the naked photos“, said Danov, making it clear that the attention did not go unnoticed. According to him, the courtship was quite insistent. However, he preferred to keep the person's identity a secret and did not mention the name of the Ergen in question.

It was this mystery that immediately sparked curiosity about the new faces in the love reality show. Fans began to wonder who was behind the attention to the actor and whether Danov himself would ever reveal more details.

Peter Danov became widely recognizable after his participation in the previous season of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, where he showed a more romantic side of his character. In the series, he became close to Kristina, and their relationship continued for a short time after the end of filming, before the two broke up and she reunited with businessman Viktor, who had a relationship with Deniz Khairula on the show.