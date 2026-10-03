Ben Affleck opens up about love after Shakira rumors

Ben Affleck said that dating is not a “big priority“ in his life right now. The actor spoke about his personal life at the premiere of his new film “Animals“ in Los Angeles, where he was also asked about the rumors that Ana Navarro tried to hook him up with Shakira.

“I work a lot and see my kids. Outside of that, my work doesn't leave much room. I don't run around“, Affleck told Entertainment Tonight, as quoted by People.

The 54-year-old actor and director denied knowing about the alleged matchmaking. “Honestly, I hear about these things first from people like you. "I swear to God, I've never heard of it in my life," he said.

Affleck added that he is often the subject of rumors and that he is not a person who regularly goes on dates through someone else's intermediary. "Some people gossip. They make things up. I don't really meet people that way," the actor said.

How the Shakira rumor started

The rumor was spread by Ana Navarro, a host on the American show “The View“. In late September, she said that she suggested that Ben Affleck and Shakira get together after Affleck's breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Navarro clarified that she had never met the actor in person.

According to her, the idea arose after a Shakira concert, where Navarro saw Matt Damon with his family. Damon and Affleck are longtime friends and professional partners. Navarro linked this to Affleck and Lopez's separation, as well as the fact that Shakira also went through a separation.

The marriage between Affleck and Lopez was officially terminated in January 2025. The two were married for two years. Before that, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

„Children are the most important“

In his conversation at the premiere, Affleck defined the current stage of his life as „a good and happy place“. „I know what my priorities are. "You can't have two things that are the most important in your life. For me, it's the kids," he said.

The actor added that he loves his job and is open to what life has to offer, but he's not actively pursuing a new relationship.

His comments come ahead of the premiere of "Animals," a thriller that Affleck directed and co-wrote. The film, which also stars Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun, will be released in select theaters and will be available on Netflix on October 9, 2026.

Sources: People