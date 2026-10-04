Isaiah Washington has broken his silence on the death of his wife, Janissa Marie Garland. The actor announced that she collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and died on June 9 after a massive hemorrhagic stroke.

“This was a huge shock to me and our entire family“, Washington wrote on Instagram, accompanying his post with a black-and-white photo of his late wife. According to him, she “never recovered“ after the stroke.

In his message, the actor urged people not to underestimate severe or unusual headaches. He warned that they are not always a simple migraine, and advised his followers to seek medical evaluation. It is Washington's personal appeal, made after his family's experience.

29 години брак и три деца

Исая и Джениса Уошингтън са били женени 29 години. Двамата са сключили брак на Свети Валентин през 1996 г., след като се запознали на вечеря в Лос Анджелис. Заедно са отгледали три деца - Тайм, Айман и Айзая V.

Джениса Мари Гарланд е била моден дизайнер и е пазела личния си живот далеч от публичността. Тя почти не присъствала в медиите по време на израстването на съпруга си като актьор, включително в периода, когато той изпълняваше ролята на кардиохирурга д-р Престън Бърк в сериала „Анатомията на Грей“.

Family Influenced His Choice of Roles

In a 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, Washington said that marriage and fatherhood have changed the way he chooses his professional commitments. He said that he has turned down more roles than he has accepted because he wanted to know one day how his children would perceive his work.

“Being married and having children has changed my direction a lot,“ the actor said at the time.

The family's three children were not interested in acting, but they helped their father create a congratulatory video for his directorial debut “The Corsican“. According to Washington, his daughter provided directing instructions, one of his sons handled special effects, script and storyboarding, and the other took on production duties.

Source: UsMagazine.com