1500-year-old Roman mosaic discovered during illegal excavations

A floor mosaic, approximately 1500 years old, was discovered during an operation against illegal excavations in the Mardin district, southeastern Turkey. The find is attributed to the late Roman period and was discovered during an operation by the Turkish gendarmerie, reported „Marica“.

The mosaic is in good condition and includes human images and complex geometric ornaments. Archaeologists assume that it decorated a representative building or a wealthy estate, but its exact origin has not yet been established.

Coins, rings and precious stones were seized

Ancient coins, two rings, 13 ancient objects and three precious stones were found and seized during the operation. Among the items is a book titled “Ancient Roman Coins“, which according to initial data was probably used in connection with illegal trade in archaeological values.

The mosaic has already been handed over for storage and study to the Mardin Regional Museum. Specialists are about to examine the find in order to more precisely determine its age, origin and historical significance.

Two detained in the case

Two suspects have been detained in the case. Court proceedings have been initiated against them for illegal excavations and trafficking in cultural values. Until the investigation is completed, there is no evidence of any final convictions, and the Turkish authorities have not revealed any further details.

The Mardin region is part of historical Mesopotamia and preserves remains of the Roman, Byzantine, Assyrian and Arab civilizations. The rich archaeological heritage also makes it a target for illegal excavations and antiquities trafficking.

After the research is completed, the mosaic will likely be exhibited for visitors at the Mardin Museum.