Margaret Hamilton, who coded the moon landings, dies

Margaret Hamilton, the computer scientist who led the team that created the onboard software for NASA's Apollo missions, died on September 30, 2026. She was 90. Her death was announced publicly on October 7.

Hamilton remains most closely associated with the code that ran the spacecraft computers during the moon landings. She began working on the project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Instrumentation Laboratory in 1965. She became the first programmer hired for the Apollo program, as well as the first woman on the team.

The Code Behind the Apollo 11 Landing

By 1968, Hamilton was already leading the group responsible for the command and service module programs. Her guiding principle was that the software should be prepared not only for technical failures, but also for human errors.

This approach proved crucial during the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969. Shortly before the lunar module Eagle to reach the surface, the on-board computer issues a 1202 alarm. The system is overloaded, but the program recognizes which tasks are most important and temporarily postpones secondary operations.

Thus, the computer continues to perform the necessary actions for the landing. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin successfully land on the Moon, and the software developed by Hamilton's team passes one of the most difficult tests in the history of space flight.

From Weather Forecasting to “Apollo“

“Margaret Hamilton was an inspiration to generations of computer scientists and engineers“, says Olivier de Vecque of MIT.

Before joining the lunar program, Hamilton wrote weather forecasting programs with meteorologist Edward Lorenz. Later, she worked on SAGE – American air defense system. It was there that she turned to the question of how programs can recognize and overcome errors.

She is widely known for a photo from 1969, in which she stands next to a pile of printed code, almost as tall as her. The shot shows the scale of software created in an era when computers had incomparably fewer resources than today's mobile devices.

Pioneer of software engineering

Hamilton is credited with popularizing the term “software engineering“ - a profession that at the time was often considered secondary to the development of the technology itself. She has authored over 130 scientific publications, founded two software development companies, and continues to work on methods for preventing errors in complex systems.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the United States' highest civilian honor. The award recognizes her contributions to the software industry and to the successful landing of humans on the moon.

Sources: unian.net, news.mit.edu, apnews.com