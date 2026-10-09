Helicopter crashes into Lake Atitlan: five rescued

Five people have been rescued and two others remain missing after a helicopter crashed into Lake Atitlan in southwestern Guatemala. The incident occurred near Panajachel, in the Solola department, reported Diario de Centro América.

Seven people were on board the Airbus Helicopters EC30, registration TG-GUH. The helicopter took off at 12:11 from the international airport “La Aurora“ heading to a hotel in the northern part of the lake. The flight was supposed to last about 30 minutes, and according to preliminary data, the crash occurred between 12:35 and 12:48.

The search for two people continues

The five survivors were pulled from the water with the help of rescue teams. The Guatemalan army said that personnel from the Atitlan naval post joined the operation after the plane sank.

„The rapid mobilization of personnel from the Atitlan naval post allowed assistance to be provided in the rescue of five people“, the Guatemalan army said in a statement.

Divers from the volunteer fire department are descending into the waters of the lake to find the two missing. According to the Guatemala News Agency, the rescue operation is continuing, as there are preliminary indications that people may be trapped in the sunken helicopter.

As of the latest reports, the health condition of the five rescued has not been specified. The causes of the crash have also not been established. Guatemala's Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the number of people on board and has indicated that it will publish additional information on the case.

Sources: dca.gob.gt, agn.gt, prensalibre.com