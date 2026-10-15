Gabriela also kissed Pedro in "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise"

There was a new romantic development in the episode of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“ from October 14. After earlier kissing Ceco, Gabi also went on a date with Pedro.

The two had dinner together, exchanged compliments and made no secret of their mutual attraction. Pedro said he felt like a desirable man, and Gabi shared: “I feel like a princess.“ He complimented her on her appearance, and the meeting ended with a first kiss.

After that, Gabi and Pedro kissed repeatedly. Ralitsa, who was also interested in Pedro, commented critically on their behavior and described their relationship as frivolous.

The development was also covered by “Bulgaria Dnes“ after the scenes were aired on the show. The episode confirmed the closeness between Gabi and Pedro, but the kisses alone do not mean that the two are an official couple.

Source: bgdnes.bg btv.bg