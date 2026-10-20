Al Greenwood at 75: The keyboard architect of early Foreigner

When Mick Jones began putting together a new band in New York in 1976, Al Greenwood was the first musician he invited, even though the two had never met before. Jones took him to a rehearsal in a storage room next to the manager's office, and from that unusual meeting began the story of Foreigner.

Greenwood was born on October 20, 1951 in New York and turns 75 today. As a keyboardist, he became part of the original line-up along with Jones, Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald, Ed Gagliardi and Dennis Elliott. Foreigner combined British rock with American blues and rhythm and blues influences into a sound that found its way onto radio stations from its first recordings.

Three albums and a fast start

Greenwood played on Foreigner's first three studio albums - 1977's Foreigner, 1978's Double Vision and 1979's Head Games. The debut included songs like “Feels Like the First Time“ and “Cold as Ice“, and the band later solidified their success with “Hot Blooded“ and “Double Vision“.

According to the Associated Press, the band recorded four hit albums in five years, although Greenwood left Foreigner in 1980. Speaking to the agency, he recalled the long wait for the band to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

“It's been a long wait, but we're finally in, and it's great.“

After Foreigner

After leaving, Greenwood didn't stay out of music. In 1981, he formed Spys with former Foreigner bassist Ed Galliardi. The band released two albums – Spys in 1982 and Behind Enemy Lines in 1983.

His next more famous project was with Joe Lynn Turner. Greenwood co-wrote and played keyboards on the former Rainbow singer's debut solo album Rescue You, released in 1985. He later worked as a composer, producer and studio musician, and his associated recordings included projects by Deep Purple, Fiona, Redman and Jennifer Rush.

Hall of Fame Induction

Foreigner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Al Greenwood's name is among those inscribed on the band's official plaque. The music institution defines Foreigner's signature style as a combination of thick guitar riffs, catchy melodies, synths and powerful ballads.

In an interview with SPIN magazine, Greenwood lists works by Traffic, Queen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and Steely Dan among his favorite albums. The selection reveals a musician for whom the keyboard has never been just a backdrop, but a way to connect rock, progressive music, soul and studio precision.

Sources: apnews.com, allmusic.com, spinmagazine.com