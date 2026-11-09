Gabi and Rado Stayed Together After “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise”

Gabriela Petrova and Radoslav Angelov continued to be together after the end of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise,” people close to the couple told HotArena, as quoted by the outlet. The news comes against the backdrop of the turbulent relationship between the two in the reality show, where jealousy and conflicts repeatedly put their relationship into question.

Radoslav is 10 years younger than Gabriela and is a law student. According to the publication, the two did not end their relationship immediately after the finale, despite expectations of a quick breakup. The information was presented through people from their circle, rather than through a direct statement by the couple themselves.

Scandals During the Show

On the show, Gabriela and Radoslav’s relationship went through a series of arguments. In one of the episodes, Petrova declared: “We will never be together again, never.” Her words were part of a conflict between the two within the show and do not rule out the claim that their relationship was restored after filming. Other media outlets also reported their breakup during the show, describing their separation as the result of yet another scandal.

According to sources from the production, Gabriela and Radoslav left “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” following a conflict with restaurateur Petar Kitov – Pedro. Ivka Babe and Vladimir Borisov also left the show prematurely.

The Change Gabriela Spoke About

Petrova is already familiar to viewers from the first season of “The Bachelor.” At the time, she openly talked about her desire to receive luxury gifts, expensive items and cars from her partner. In her later appearance, she said that life experience had changed her views and that money was no longer the driving force in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Gabriela has started her own business and has become the owner of a pet store. Before Radoslav, she had a serious relationship with Dimo Sholin, the owner of a funeral agency. He proposed to her during a holiday in the Dominican Republic, but they never made it to the wedding, and the engagement subsequently fell apart.

At this stage, information about Gabriela and Rado’s relationship after the show remains based on claims by people close to them. Whether the two will publicly confirm their relationship and how their story will unfold away from the cameras remains to be seen.

Sources: hotarena.net, hotnews.bg