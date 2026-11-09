Matt Damon: My wife underwent brain surgery before the Oscars

Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana, underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm just one week before the 2024 Oscars ceremony. The actor spoke about the difficult moment in an interview with GQ magazine, adding that Luciana has now fully recovered.

“Thank God, she’s completely fine now, but she had brain surgery a week before the Oscars,” Damon said.

According to him, Luciana managed to recover enough to attend the party after the ceremony. She chose her own dress and surprised her husband by deciding to go out. “It was heroic of her to do it, and it meant a lot to me,” the actor said.

Matt Damon and Luciana have been married for more than 20 years. He shared the story while looking back on the 2024 ceremony, at which the film “Oppenheimer” was the big winner. The production won seven Oscars out of 13 nominations, including the award for Best Picture.

Matt Damon played General Leslie Groves in the film about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, but did not receive a nomination for his role. He attended the ceremony with Luciana to support his colleagues and the production team.

The actor explained that his wife’s presence was especially important to him because of another ceremony. In 2007, he missed the awards at which “The Departed” – Martin Scorsese’s film – won four statuettes, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Matt Damon has his own history with the Academy Awards. In 1997, he and Ben Affleck won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting.” Since then, the actor has received four more nominations.