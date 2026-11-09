Lyubo Kirov makes an interesting admission: B.T.R. gave me a helping hand at the beginning

Before the concerts in some of the biggest halls across Bulgaria, the hits and the audiences who know his songs by heart, Lyubo Kirov had to convince club owners that he deserved a place on stage. At the time, he and the musicians from his first band – “They” – found it difficult to find places to perform.

The story was told on the programme “Sing or Lie”, where Lyubo Kirov looked back on the beginning of his career. According to him, clubs showed no interest in unknown performers and were reluctant to give them an opportunity to appear.

The help came from the musicians of B.T.R. By that time, the band was already an established name, and the rockers decided to give their younger colleagues a chance. They allowed them to perform on the stages where they themselves had engagements.

The gesture had a very practical result. Lyubo and his colleagues were given the opportunity to be heard by audiences, but also to show venue owners that they could fill the stage with their own presence, rather than relying solely on someone else’s recommendation.

“The bigger an artist is, the more decent a person they are. Giving is what makes you truly rich,” Lyubo Kirov said.

Today, that moment sounds like a distant episode in the journey of one of Bulgaria’s most popular pop performers. Lyubo was the frontman of the band “They” from 2000 until the summer of 2007, after which he embarked on a solo career.

The memory of that help has not remained solely in the past. In 2026, Lyubo Kirov and B.T.R. recorded the joint song “I Will Be There” – a reunion bringing together the performer and the musicians who gave him a stage during the most uncertain period of his journey.