Antoinette Pepe undergoes second hand surgery in less than a year (VIDEO)

Antoinette Pepe was admitted to hospital again, where she underwent surgery on her left hand. The influencer personally announced the procedure on social media, where she posted a video and X-ray images of the injury.

This is her second hand surgery in 2026 alone. In May, the mother of many children underwent surgery because of a broken finger on her right hand, which she had neglected for about a month and a half.

Antoinette Pepe described the two experiences as completely different. “I went to the first surgery terrified, and to the second one calm and trusting,” she wrote. The influencer thanked Dr. Bahram Firouzi and stated: “I’m putting an end to the negativity and moving forward!”

A metal plate was inserted during the latest surgery to stabilize the injured bone, Antoinette explained, but she did not share how the fracture occurred.

Following the procedure, Pepe was discharged in good condition and returned home with a splint. Her children were waiting for her at home and welcomed her with waffles. She added the humorous admission that she had managed to get some sleep at the hospital.