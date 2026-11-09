Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Places Fifth in Bodybuilding Competition Debut

On stage in El Segundo, California, Joseph Baena stepped into the spotlight wearing only black posing trunks and presented his first professional bodybuilding routine to the judges. The 29-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger placed fifth in the Classic Physique Open category at the PNBA World Cup.

This was his debut in the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association and the third competition in his short but rapidly developing career. Baena posted a video from the stage showing off his physique and performing the mandatory poses to the sound of “The Trio” by Italian composer Ennio Morricone. The song is part of the soundtrack of the 1966 film “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

After the competition, Baena shared that he was pleased with his performance and with the place he had earned.

“I’m extremely proud of myself. This is my first year competing,” Baena said.

He added that he had achieved the goal he had set for himself and now had a clearer idea of what he needed to work on.

“I know what I need to improve. I now know what it takes to get better,” he said.

The fifth-place finish came after a strong start to the year. In March, Joseph Baena won first place in several categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State, including Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Classic Physique Novice. A month later, he also triumphed at the INBA Iron Gladiator competition in Corona, California.

The action star’s son trains in a sport that bears his father’s name almost as prominently as the film industry. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a seven-time Mr. Olympia and five-time Mr. Universe champion. In March, Joseph posted photos from a workout with him at the gym and used the brief advice: “You have to shock the muscles.”

Joseph is Schwarzenegger’s son with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, following a scandalous affair. The actor has four other children with his former wife, Maria Shriver – sons Patrick and Christopher and daughters Katherine and Christina.

For Baena, fifth place is not an end goal but his first professional measure of progress. After three competitions, he already has several titles, stage experience and his own reason to continue the family legacy – this time not in front of the camera, but under the lights of a bodybuilding stage.