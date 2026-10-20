Nedelcho Bogdanov is the first to be eliminated from "Traitors: Game of Traitors"

Nedelcho Bogdanov is listed as the first participant to be eliminated from the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“. According to information from “Bulgaria Dnes“, quoted by HotArena, he leaves the competition on the first tip - a move that contradicts previous expectations for one of the most recognizable strategic players in the casting.

The elimination has not yet been officially confirmed by bTV. The television announced Bogdanov among the participants in the new season and indicated that the format starts on November 6. In the presentation of the show, the media defined the main challenge as follows: “Everyone will have to rely on their intuition and carefully consider who to trust.“

The favorite with experience in strategic games

Bogdanov became popular with his participation in the third season of “Games of Will“, where he stood out for analyzing opponents and trying to predict their next moves. It was this reputation that made him one of the participants to whom viewers directed the greatest expectations in “Traitors“.

In the new reality show, physical strength is not the only factor. Participants must recognize deception, build alliances and carefully consider what to reveal to others. In this dynamic, even a player with a reputation for being a good strategist can become an early target.

Who is Nedelcho Bogdanov

Nedelcho Bogdanov is an animator, director, podcaster and creator of the series “Bulgar“. He graduated in animation directing at the National Academy of Dramatic Arts and Film, and in 2014 he led the team behind “Bulgar: The Movie“, considered the first Bulgarian full-length 3D animated film.

He has his own podcast, in which he talks to participants from various television formats and discusses their decisions, tactics and behavior in competitions. This public role further increased expectations that he would be able to read the moves of the other players.

The second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ will take place in the palace “Euxinograd“. Who will be “Righteous“ and who will get the role of “Traitors“, will become clear when the season airs. If the information about the early elimination is confirmed in the episode, Bogdanov will leave the form before he can develop the strategy for which he was among the most commented participants.

Sources: hotarena.net, btv.bg