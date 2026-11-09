Why fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is trending on TikTok again

In one of the most widely shared excerpts from the documentary “You Can See Everything,” Elizabeth Holmes looks straight into the camera as director Nathan Fielder asks her whether she thinks she did anything wrong. Her answer is: “Why would I defraud you?” The several-second exchange, combined with prolonged eye contact, quickly became fodder for memes, reactions and parodies on TikTok and other social networks.

In this way, Holmes gained an unusual second life online: not as a technology entrepreneur, but as a character whom content creators use for jokes about lies, distrust and absurd excuses. Some ironically portray her as a misunderstood icon or even as the “people’s princess” — a phrase that does not describe her actual legal history, but rather the way the internet turns disgraced public figures into memes.

The documentary brought the Theranos story back

The renewed interest coincided with the premiere of “You Can See Everything” — an almost three-hour film by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. The cameras follow Holmes and her partner Billy Evans in the weeks before she enters prison, and the story then continues during her incarceration. The film was released in cinemas on October 16, 2026, and attracted particularly strong interest from younger audiences.

The film’s context is important because Holmes has long had a memorable public image — black turtlenecks, a fixed stare, a low voice and a carefully constructed story about a young founder transforming healthcare. According to analyst Josh Lora of “The Washington Post,” it is precisely the clash between this image and the subsequent downfall that makes Holmes a convenient character for Generation Z’s ironic humor. Online, the conviction, the failure and the self-assured behavior become elements of the same joke.

Behind the memes lies a real fraud

Behind the viral videos remains the story of Theranos — the company that promised a broad range of medical tests using just a few drops of blood. A federal jury found Holmes guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. In November of the same year, she was sentenced to 135 months in prison, and in May 2023 she began serving her sentence in Texas. An appeals court upheld the conviction and the order requiring her and Balwani to repay $452,047,268 to investors.

Holmes continues to maintain that she is innocent. That is precisely what creates the tension fueling interest in the film and the short videos: the viewer sees a person convicted of fraud who simultaneously rejects the blame and speaks of herself as a victim of misunderstanding. Many of the memes joke about this contrast, but it is also the essence of the documentary’s narrative.

In March 2026, Holmes’s sentence was reduced to 123 months. She is scheduled to be transferred to a lower-security halfway house in Texas in August 2027, and her expected release is in February 2030. While the legal story continues to unfold, the internet has already turned her distinctive stare and the question “Why would I defraud you?” into a meme in its own right.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, apnews.com, abcnews.com