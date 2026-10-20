Harry Styles is preparing a documentary for his Together, Together tour

British pop star Harry Styles is preparing a documentary about his Together, Together concert tour, with director John Wilson behind the camera. The project is being filmed during the British singer's series of concerts at “Madison Square Garden“ in New York.

Styles has been performing at the hall since August, and his schedule there will continue until October 31. According to “Variety“ Wilson is already filming the performances and the events surrounding them.

The documentary will combine concert footage with a look at the world of Harry Styles. It will include the stories of the singer, his fans and the people who work behind the scenes during the tour.

The producers are „Universal Pictures Content Group“, „Peanut World Pictures“ and Harry Styles himself. „Universal Pictures Content Group“ will own the worldwide rights to the film.

The production is also being considered for screening in theaters, but there is currently no official confirmation of the method and date of distribution. No premiere date has been announced.

John Wilson is known for his unconventional documentary style. In 2015, he accompanied David Byrne on tour to film the documentary Temporary Color.

The collaboration with Styles puts the director at the center of a large-scale concert production. The New York series is part of the Together, Together tour, which will continue into 2027.

The announced schedule includes 25 stadium concerts in North America, Europe and the UK. Kicking off on April 2 in Phoenix, Styles will then perform in Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago.

European dates include Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Dublin. The finale is scheduled with three concerts at “Wembley“ Stadium in London.

Special guests include Kylie Minogue, “Tears for Fears“, Tinashe, Caroline Polacek, Feist, “LCD Soundsystem“ and Lainey Wilson.