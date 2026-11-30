When Heinrich Schliemann opened the shaft graves at Mycenae in 1876, he was seeking not merely gold, but traces of Homer’s heroes. Among the finds was a thin golden funerary mask with human features, discovered in Grave Circle A. The German archaeologist decided that he had found the face of Agamemnon — the ruler of Mycenae and leader of the Achaeans in the campaign against Troy.

In a telegram to King George I, Schliemann wrote that he had discovered “the tombs which tradition points to as the graves of Agamemnon.” The find subsequently became known as the “Mask of Agamemnon,” the name by which it is still known today. The name itself, however, is provisional — it reflects Schliemann’s conviction, not the proven identity of the person buried there.

A Golden Image of a Member of the Royal Elite

The mask was made from a sheet of gold and shaped as a facial covering for the deceased. It was part of a rich funerary complex containing weapons, vessels, jewelry and other objects associated with the high social status of those buried there. In popular museum descriptions, the artifact is presented as one of the golden masks discovered in the royal necropolis of Mycenae.

Grave Circle A does not contain the remains of only eight people, as is sometimes claimed. A total of 19 burials were identified in the six shaft graves — those of eight men, nine women and two children. The masks and weapons reveal the social hierarchy of the community, but provide no basis for associating all the deceased with heroes from Homer’s poems.

Archaeology Separates the Mask from Agamemnon

Modern dating places the mask at around 1550–1500 BC. This makes it several centuries older than the commonly cited date of the Trojan War and the presumed historical era of Agamemnon. Thus, the inscription left by Schliemann on the find has proved stronger than the historical connection he sought to establish.

The same discrepancy can be seen in Mycenae itself. Archaeological research confirms the existence of a powerful Mycenaean civilization that spread across southern Greece and was influenced by Crete. It used an early form of the Greek language and built palace centers, but declined around 1200 BC during the crisis at the end of the Late Bronze Age.

This does not diminish Schliemann’s discovery. On the contrary — his excavations at Mycenae revealed to the world a rich culture that later came to be known as “Mycenaean.” The mask, now displayed at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, continues to remind us of the boundary between myth and history: it probably did not belong to Agamemnon, but it is an authentic image of a member of the elite from a much earlier era.

Sources: nationalgeographic.com, smithsonianmag.com, history.com