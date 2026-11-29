In Italian homes, the Yule log is placed in the fireplace on Christmas Eve. The large log is meant to smolder for the following twelve nights – until Epiphany, while its unburned pieces are kept as a symbol of health, fertility and protection from lightning.

The tradition is among the oldest Christmas customs in the Apennines and is believed to date back at least to the 11th century. It is not exclusively Italian – it can be found in various parts of Europe, from Scandinavia and Great Britain to the Balkans and the Iberian Peninsula. In Bulgaria and Serbia, the Yule log is traditionally made of oak, while in northern Italy juniper is preferred, and in the south – beech.

Wine, Coins and Three Panettone in Lombardy

In Lombardy, the Christmas log is known as “zoco”. In the past, the head of the household would sprinkle it with wine, place coins on it and say a prayer in praise of the Holy Trinity. If any wine was left over, it was poured onto the wood.

The ritual also included cutting three panettone – festive sweet breads with raisins and almonds. One piece was kept for the entire following year, as it was believed to possess healing and miraculous properties.

Songs and Games by the Fireplace

In Tuscany, near Arezzo, the custom was performed with a prayer:

“Let the tree rejoice – tomorrow is the day of bread...”

Afterwards, blindfolded children would strike the wood with iron tongs, receiving sweets and presents as a reward. The other members of the family would sing the song “Hail Mary of the Log”.

In eastern Sicily, particularly around Mount Etna, the log is known as “Dzuku”. There, it was traditionally placed at the base of a pyramid built in town squares from wood gathered in the forests. The pyramid was set alight on the evening of December 24, following a blessing by a priest and before midnight Christmas Mass.

The fire turned the log into the focal point of the festive gathering. People would gather around the flames, exchange Christmas wishes and warm themselves on the night of the Nativity of Christ.

From an Ancient Custom to a Christmas Dessert

The origins of the Yule log are also associated with pre-Christian notions of sunlight, warmth and fertility. In Christian tradition, the fire is interpreted as a symbol of light and as a means of warming the infant Jesus.

Over time, the custom changed but did not disappear. In Italy, it remains alive primarily in mountainous areas and is often preserved as a festive ritual for creating a cheerful atmosphere. The Italian Christmas table also features its sweet counterpart – the “chocolate Yule log”.

Sources: trud.bg