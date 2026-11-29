Boxes from old phones, duplicate kitchen utensils and unused gifts often remain in the home long after they have stopped being useful. The end of the year is a good time for a quick review, without having to declutter the entire home at once.

Cardboard Boxes, Packaging and Excess Items

The first group includes boxes from phones, headphones, household appliances and online orders. Packaging can be kept if it is needed for a warranty claim, a return or a future resale. The remaining cardboard, however, has no reason to sit for years in the basement or wardrobe. It should be taken to the separate collection containers in accordance with the markings used by the local system.

Kitchen drawers usually accumulate several peelers, bottle openers and clips, as well as containers without lids. A practical rule of thumb is to keep only the items that are actually used. Unneeded items that are still in good condition can be given away, while damaged ones should be disposed of according to their material.

Cosmetics Are Not Meant to Be Stored Indefinitely

Old sunscreen, face cream or lipstick last used months ago also deserve a check. European rules require cosmetic products to indicate either a minimum durability date or the period during which they can be used after opening. This period is marked with an open-jar symbol and a number of months.

Products that have expired or have changed in colour, smell or consistency should not be kept simply because they were expensive. When in doubt, the safest guide remains the information on the packaging and the condition of the product itself.

The Desk and the Cupboard with Gifts

Half-used notebooks, old calendars, dried-out markers and materials for postponed activities are often moved from one drawer to another. Important notes can be set aside, while the remaining paper can be sent for recycling. Checking pens and markers reveals which of them still work.

The final group consists of gifts and impulse purchases that have never found a place in everyday life. An unwanted but well-preserved item can be given away or donated to someone who will find it useful. Broken items should be separated by type instead of automatically being thrown away together with all the other waste.

The Ministry of Environment and Water specifies that batteries, electrical and electronic equipment, hazardous waste and heavily contaminated packaging must not be thrown into packaging containers. “Separate collection is only the first step towards a greener everyday life,” the ministry says. This means that decluttering does not end with making space, but also with properly disposing of items that can no longer be used.

Sources: vesti.bg