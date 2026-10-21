Kim Kardashian dresses up as her daughter North for Halloween (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian chose an unusual costume for Halloween - she transformed into her own daughter North West. The reality star showed photos and a video of her transformation on Instagram, copying 13-year-old North's recognizable style down to the smallest detail.

Kardashian appeared with long bright blue hair, fake piercings on her face and arms, black jewelry on her teeth and long nails. She also repeated her daughter's characteristic poses, including photos with her hand in front of her mouth. The look is inspired by the way North presents herself on social media.

The post sparked a backlash due to the resemblance between the two. One user wrote: „Girl, I thought that was North.“ Another commented: „Mom! Literally twins!“

Kim's choice comes amid increased attention to North's appearance. The teenager often wears gothic-style clothing, uses decorative piercings and experiments with her hairstyle. Some users described her look as „demonic“, which led to a public reaction from her.

North said that people should not judge her character by the way she dresses. When discussing her stage look, she described it as “Gothic Lolita“ and explained why she chose all-white clothes.

“If I'm going to do my first show, I have to come as an angel, all in white,“ said North.