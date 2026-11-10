Disco Legend Rochelle Fleming, Lead Singer of First Choice, Dies

Rochelle Fleming, lead singer and co-founder of the disco group First Choice, died on November 5 in Philadelphia. She was 72, Us Weekly reported in an article updated on November 9. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The news was announced by her longtime manager George “Iz” Corea in an Instagram post made on behalf of the family. “She brought light, laughter and love to the world”, the statement said. It also noted that memorial services would be announced at a later date.

The Voice Behind First Choice

Fleming formed First Choice in Philadelphia in 1971 together with Annette Guest and Wardell Piper. The group initially established itself in the Philadelphia soul sound before becoming one of the most recognizable names on the disco scene.

They broke through in 1973 with “Armed and Extremely Dangerous”. Songs such as “The Player”, “Smarty Pants”, “Doctor Love” and “Love Thang” followed, turning Fleming’s voice into one of the group’s defining features.

Among First Choice’s most influential recordings is “Let No Man Put Asunder”. Released in 1977, the song later found new life in club culture and house music through remixes and performances by DJs including Frankie Knuckles. As a result, the recording reached new generations of listeners long after its initial success.

Career and Influence

After her time with First Choice, Rochelle Fleming continued as a solo artist. She recorded club tracks and remained active on the scene, while her repertoire continued to be used in remixes, cover versions and samples.

Dan Baxter, BMG’s senior vice president for the global catalog, described Fleming as a “remarkable singer” and said that her recordings with First Choice had exerted a lasting influence on dance music. According to him, songs such as “Doctor Love”, “Love Thang” and “Let No Man Put Asunder” continue to be played for DJs and dancers around the world.

Fleming is remembered as one of the voices that connected Philadelphia soul, disco music and the later development of the house scene. Information about the upcoming memorial services is expected to be announced by the family.

Sources: usmagazine.com, foxla.com, nz.news.yahoo.com