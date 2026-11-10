Tsveti Staneva from “Games of Will” carries a heavy fate: My father killed my mother

“My father killed my mother. I was only six years old when it happened.” This is what Tsveti Staneva, known to viewers from the fifth season of “Games of Will,” says about the greatest tragedy of her childhood.

According to her, her mother died following a conflict with her father at an establishment. Staneva says that the man hit her, causing her to fall and strike her head hard. The woman later lost her life.

“This is unforgivable! I think the blow was absolutely intentional. I know that he used to beat her,” says Tsveti Staneva.

According to her account, her father received a three-year sentence and went to prison. Her grandmother then took care of the little girl and raised her in Sofia. Tsveti describes her grandmother as someone who did everything possible to ensure that she lacked nothing despite the devastating family loss.

After his release from prison, her father tried to restore his relationship with his daughter. He wanted to tell her his side of the story, but Tsveti Staneva says she was unable to forgive him.

According to her, he later died of cancer. Father and daughter never had the chance to reconcile or even have one final personal conversation.

Tsveti Staneva won the world calisthenics title in 2021. In the fifth season of “Games of Will,” she introduced herself as a professional jockey and riding instructor. Her appearance on the show adds to the public image of an athlete who connects her long-standing physical training with a personal story marked by loss and severed family ties.