Emma Watson falls in front of fans after GQ party in Los Angeles

Emma Watson fell outside Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles as she was leaving the GQ Men of the Year party. The actress, best known to audiences for her role as Hermione Granger in the „Harry Potter“ films, lost her balance on uneven ground and fell in front of fans and photographers.

The moment came immediately after someone in the crowd called her „my favorite actress“. Watson fell, almost pulling down with her a person who was waiting for an autograph. Bystanders rushed to help her, and she quickly got back to her feet.

For a brief moment, the 36-year-old actress appeared shaken. She then apologized, smiled and regained her composure. Fans surrounded her with requests for photos, to which she responded with a smile before heading toward the car waiting for her.

Dress from the Valentino collection

Watson was wearing a vintage patterned minidress from the 2016 Valentino x Christi Belcourt collection. The model's price on the secondary market is around £2,750, or approximately $3,500.

The outfit was paired with black-and-white Jacquemus high heels, priced at around £750. The shoes and uneven ground were among the visible factors in the fall, with no public reports of more serious consequences.

Special guest of the evening

Emma Watson attended as a special guest at GQ's annual event, after receiving the magazine's „Woman of the Year“ award in 2013. At the time, the recognition followed her roles in „My Week with Marilyn“ and „The Perks of Being a Wallflower“, which helped her move away from her child-star image.

The party at Chateau Marmont was hosted by GQ Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi. Among those honored were Michael Rider, creative director of Celine, who received the „Designer of the Year“ award, and director Denis Villeneuve, who was named „Director of the Year“. Other prominent figures at the evening included Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield and Matt Damon.

After the brief incident, Watson left the venue with Tucker Halpern, a DJ, music producer and singer known as one half of the electronic pop duo Sofi Tukker.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, vogue.com, gq.com