The 40-Day Christmas Fast Begins

The Christmas Fast, also known as the Nativity Fast, begins on November 15. It lasts 40 days and ends on December 24 – Christmas Eve, when Orthodox Christians prepare for the celebration of the Nativity of Christ. In the calendar of the Bulgarian Patriarchate, the date is marked as the beginning of the Nativity Fast.

The day before it begins – November 14 – is known as the Christmas Zagovezni. This is when the consumption of rich foods ends, while in tradition the day is associated with mutual forgiveness and preparing oneself for the fast ahead. The period is also known as Philip’s Fast, as it begins after the feast day of Saint Philip the Apostle.

What are the rules?

The Nativity Fast is the second-longest fast after Lent. The Bulgarian Patriarchate defines it as the “second in duration after Lent.”

During the fast, meat, milk and dairy products, eggs and other foods of animal origin are excluded. During the first week, as well as from December 20 through December 24 inclusive, plant-based food prepared with oil is consumed.

On the remaining days, except Wednesday and Friday, church rules permit the consumption of invertebrates – snails, mussels, octopuses and others. Traditionally, fish is eaten on November 21 – the Feast of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, and on December 6 – St. Nicholas Day.

Fasting is not only a dietary regimen

In the Orthodox tradition, abstaining from certain foods is part of a broader spiritual preparation for the Nativity of Christ. It is associated with prayer, repentance and abstaining from actions and thoughts that harm relationships with others.

The Bulgarian Patriarchate points out that people preparing for confession and Communion should discuss the manner and extent of their fasting in advance with their confessor. Sick people and those with chronic illnesses are also advised to take their doctor’s opinion into account.

The Christmas Fast ends on Christmas Eve, December 24. The following day, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Nativity of Christ.

Sources: old.duma.bg, bntnews.bg, old-news.bnr.bg