Who has a name day today, September 29, 2024. Congratulations!

On September 29, we pay tribute to great Christians – Saint Theophanes and Saint Cyriac.

Saint Theophan the Merciful was born in Palestine.

He comes from a rich family. Despite his wealth, Saint Theophanes was an extremely good person, that's why he was called Merciful.

He never refused to give shelter to a late traveler. To give food and money to the poor. Despite the kindness, the Lord decided to test his faithful servant Saint Theophan. Therefore, in the last years of his life, Saint Theophanes became seriously ill and broke.

Despite the adversities, the holy man endured them with true Christian humility. The Lord received the soul of Saint Theophan the Merciful.

Four days after his death, Saint Theophan the Merciful appeared in a man's dream. He asked him to place a tombstone on the grave. The man fulfilled the spell. From the grave began to spread a fragrance that came out of the body of the righteous.

Many sick people recovered after going to worship the saint's tomb.

Name day is celebrated by Teofan, Theo, Teofania, Fana, Fani, Fanko.

The name Theophanes is of Greek origin and means “divine appearance”. It is already celebrated on January 6.

On September 29, we honor the memory of Saint Cyriak, but it is not a name day.

Saint Cyriacus was born in Corinth. His parents were John and Eudoxia. The father was a priest. The family had family ties with the local bishop Peter.

Bishop Peter engaged the little Saint Cyriac to read the Holy Scriptures during the Sunday services. From a young age, Saint Cyriac began to be excited about spiritual problems. He felt deep reverence for the majesty of the Most High and for the way in which He cared for the salvation of mankind.