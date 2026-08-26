The drama surrounding Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce continues to unfold in full force.

Shocking new revelations have emerged that prove that the Hollywood couple's separation was planned long before it was officially announced. The two ended their 19-year marriage, and a leaked pre-premiere interview with Kidman for Vogue magazine from late August reveals a hidden warning about the collapse of their relationship.

In her emotional confession to the fashion bible, the actress shares words that sound like a reckoning with her shattered marital happiness: "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going, and it's going in a different direction?". This statement was immediately interpreted by fans and analysts as direct confirmation of the difficult period that the „Oscar“ winner is going through.

Information in the world media, including investigations by journalists from platforms such as The Guardian (theguardian.com), claim that Kidman and Urban have long been living apart. According to sources close to the musician, he even sent ambiguous text messages to Australian radio hosts months before the news broke, hinting at a deep crisis kept secret. Journalists from InStyle (instyle.com) adds that in recent years the two have mostly maintained a "marriage of convenience" for the sake of their children, while their schedules and personal lives have literally driven them apart.

Despite rumors that the couple lived in completely separate houses in Nashville long before the court case, Kidman used the September issue of Vogue to show that she is ready for a new beginning. The article in British Vogue (vogue.co.uk) states that she does not want to become overly analytical, but prefers to be guided by her feelings and remain open to the future, even though it is currently completely unknown to her.