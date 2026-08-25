On this date – August 25, 2026 – It is exactly 110 years since one of the most pivotal and fateful events in our recent military-political history. In 1916, at the height of the World War I, the Russian army crossed the Danube River and entered Bulgarian territory in the Dobrudja region. This historical moment turned the relations between the two countries upside down and opened the bloody Dobrudja Front.

The Historical Context and the Dobrudja Campaign

The inclusion of the Kingdom of Bulgaria in the global conflict on the side of the Central Powers in the autumn of 1915 inevitably opposed it to the Entente powers, including the Russian Empire. The entry of Russian units across the Danube on August 25, 1916 was a coordinated move with the subsequent inclusion of Romania in the war against Bulgaria a few days later (on August 27). In this way, our Northern border became an arena of heavy clashes, which remained in the annals as the “Dobrudja Campaign of the Third Bulgarian Army“.

Reference in the chronicles of Wikipedia (the free resource at: bg.wikipedia.org/wiki/25_август) confirms that this date marks the passage of Russian troops to aid the Romanian forces. The intervention of the Russian corps under the command of General Andrei Zayonchkovsky aimed to stop the planned Bulgarian offensive in Southern Dobrudzha. Unfortunately for the Russian-Romanian coalition, just a week later the Bulgarian soldiers began their victorious march, crowned with the capture of the Tutrakan fortress and the fighting at Dobrich.

The clash with the former liberator

Charged with a huge psychological and emotional charge, this campaign forced the Bulgarian soldier to stand up, weapons in hand, against the army that less than four decades earlier had brought the Liberation of our country. The historical analyses published in the specialized portal Bulgarians Together Site (see details at: sitebulgarizaedno.com), reveals how the imperial ambitions of St. Petersburg and the geopolitical arrangements at the expense of Bulgarian territories lead to this tragic and inevitable direct military clash.

Despite the serious numerical superiority of the enemy, the Third Bulgarian Army, led by General Stefan Toshev and the legendary cavalry of General Ivan Kolev, managed to push back the Russian and Romanian forces far to the north. Military operations in the region continued until the beginning of 1917, when all of Dobrudja was completely liberated and came under Bulgarian control.

Today, from the distance of time, the anniversary reminds us of the high price of national unification and of the debt to the thousands of Bulgarian officers and soldiers who gave their lives on the Dobrudja Front in the name of the Fatherland.