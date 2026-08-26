Famous TV chef Gordon Ramsay personally revealed to the public that his eldest daughter, 28-year-old Megan Ramsay, is officially engaged. The 59-year-old culinary guru shared the exciting news during his appearance on the American morning show “Live with Kelly and Mark“. While her younger sister Holly Ramsay had a lavish wedding with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty late last year (December 27), the family is already preparing for the next big celebration.

“Just last week, our other daughter announced her wedding. Everything is happening so fast!“, shared the excited father on air, quoted in a report by the leading American publication People (https://people.com/gordon-ramsay-reveals-his-eldest-daughter-megan-is-engaged-12067549). Although in the interview itself, Chief Ramsay did not name a specific name, his official representative confirmed to the media that it was Megan.

Unlike her more famous siblings, Megan Ramsay prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight and does not have public profiles on social networks. According to information from sources close to the family, published in E! Online (eonline.com), she and her mysterious fiancé met while working together for the Metropolitan Police.

The engagement news comes less than nine months after Holly and Adam Peaty's emotional winter wedding at the historic Bath Abbey. Gordon Ramsay admitted he cried like a baby at Holly's wedding and humorously added that the wedding marathon at his house is still to come. British tabloid The Sun (https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/40166645/gordon-ramsay-announces-daughter-megan-engaged-holly-wedding-feud/) reminds us that boss Ramsay has always been extremely demanding and protective of his daughters' suitors, but this time the future son-in-law seems to have received the full approval of his famous father-in-law.