The Winner Syndrome: How Happiness Attracts Luck?

Everyone has experienced moments of complete inner balance or pure joy, when the whole world seems to be working in their favor. You sit down at the game table and, as if by a conductor's baton, the dice show exactly the right pairs, and the strongest cards come into your hand. We often describe this phenomenon as a “wave of luck“, but the science behind human behavior offers a much more down-to-earth and fascinating explanation.

When we are content, satisfied, and at peace with ourselves, the physiological and cognitive processes in our bodies are readjusted. This directly affects the way we manage games that supposedly depend solely on chance.

Expanded Mental Focus: The “Expand and Build” Theory

In psychological science, one of the most cited models for positive emotions is the theory „Broaden-and-Build“ by Dr. Barbara Fredrickson, detailed in publications of the American Psychological Association (apa.org). According to this research, a good mood literally broadens the scope of our attention and thinking.

In the context of games such as board or card games, this leads to key advantages:

Peripheral vision and details: A calm and happy brain notices small details – how an opponent arranges their checkers or which cards have already been cleared from the game.

Strategic Flexibility: Instead of sticking to a panicked plan, the pleasure of the game allows the player to easily change tactics according to the situation.

Hormonal Balance and “Magical“ Intuition

When we are in euphoria or feel inner peace, our brain is flooded with endorphins, serotonin and optimal levels of dopamine. Studies in the neurological databases of Nature (nature.com) indicate that this balance optimizes the work of the prefrontal cortex.

This is the state of the so-called „flow“ (flow). The player does not waste energy on self-criticism or anxiety, which frees up a huge capacity for so-called intuitive decisions. Intuition is actually a lightning-fast processing of past experience by the subconscious. When you are calm, you trust that inner voice and make the right move without hesitation, which seems like pure luck.

The Positive Illusion of Control and the Lack of Fear

According to analyses in Psychology Today (psychologytoday.com), people in a good mood exhibit a healthy “optimistic attitude“. They are not afraid of losing, which paradoxically helps them win.

The right risk at the right time: The lack of tension allows you to take a measured risk (for example, boldly closing the gates in the board or bluffing in the cards) that puts pressure on your opponent.

Ignoring bad moments: If you roll a bad die, you don't take it personally. You quickly readjust your position, making the most of the next good hand.

Luck in games is often just a mathematical coincidence, but the lucky person has the eyes to see it, the calmness to wait for it, and the courage to seize it.

How to “hack“ your mood before a game: Practical tips

If you feel like your day has been stressful, but you still want to enjoy an evening of cards or backgammon, you can consciously recalibrate your mind. Psychologists recommend a few quick techniques for clearing negative energy:

The Five Deep Breaths Rule: Before you touch the cards or dice, close your eyes and take a deep breath. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system and instantly lowers cortisol (the stress hormone).

Focus Shift (Desensitization): Intentionally remind yourself that the goal of the game is socialization and enjoyment, not winning at all costs. When you take the stakes off your own ego, the mind relaxes.

Physical reboot: Wash your face with cold water or do some light stretching. This brings the body out of the state of “stuck“ caused by strong mental tension.

Expert Comment: Luck as a Mirror of the Mind

To look even deeper into this phenomenon, we sought the opinion of Dr. Martin Vassilev, a specialist in behavioral psychology and cognitive sciences.

“In our practice, we often say that dice and cards have no memory or emotions, but the player does. When a person is in a state of euphoria or inner peace, their cognitive flexibility increases by over 40%. He stops seeing threats everywhere and starts seeing opportunities.

What we commonly call 'chance' or 'chance' is, in 90% of cases, the ability of a calm brain to choose the mathematically most optimal move the second it appears. The lucky player wins because he doesn't prevent himself from winning.“