Dolly Parton passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer

The legendary country icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after a short but courageous battle with cancer, her official management team announced in a statement quoted by leading world media. The news of her death on August 26, 2026 shocked millions of her fans around the world, as until her last days the big star demonstrated optimism and inexhaustible energy.

The statement from the team and People

According to the official information released by the magazine People (source: people.com/dolly-parton-died-after-a-brief-battle-with-cancer-her-team-confirms-12067930), Parton passed away peacefully at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by her loved ones.

The emotional statement from her representatives reads:

„After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed this life surrounded by love. She dedicated her life to bringing joy, hope and integrity to everything she touched.“

Although cancer has been confirmed, the exact type of cancer is not being disclosed to the public at the insistence of the family.

Deteriorating health in recent months

Public concerns about the health of the “Jolene“ and “I Will Always Love You“ singer have intensified over the past year. As reported by the LA Times (source: latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2026-08-25/dolly-parton-cause-death-cancer-brief-battle), late last year Parton was forced to postpone her long-planned Las Vegas concert series due to a kidney stone infection and autoimmune issues.

Just four days before her death, on August 21, Dolly Parton gave her final exclusive interview to People (source: people.com/dolly-parton-spoke-about-health-hard-times-four-days-before-death-exclusive-12065830). In it, she admitted that she was going through a “difficult time with her health”, and said that she had neglected her own body while caring for her husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

Last appearance in front of fans

Due to a doctor's travel ban, Parton was unable to attend the opening of her new attraction at the “Dollywood” amusement park in Tennessee on August 14. Instead, she sent a special video message (source: today.com/health/celebrity-health/dolly-parton-health-updates-weeks-before-death-rcna594364), in which she shared with her characteristic humor that doctors in Nashville had “clipped her wings“, as she had recently suffered from dizziness and dehydration, but promised her fans that they would see each other “down the road“.

The world is losing not only a music legend with over 100 million album sales and 11 “Grammy” awards, but also a great philanthropist. Her foundation provided hundreds of millions of books for children around the world, and her huge donations helped develop key vaccines during the global pandemic. Flags on state institutions in several US states were lowered to half-staff in honor of her death.