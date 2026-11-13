Who has a name day today, November 13, 2025. Congratulations!

The Orthodox Church honors one of the greatest theologians - John Chrysostom (349 – 407). He is one of the three “universal teachers“, along with St. Basil the Great of Caesarea and St. Gregory the Theologian. A remarkable preacher and theologian, he left the largest volume of theological work in the Eastern Church.

St. John Chrysostom was canonized as a saint in 438. He is honored on November 13, on January 27 – Transfer of the relics of St. John Chrysostom and on January 30 – Day of the Three Saints (together with St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory the Theologian). He was born in Antioch into a noble family. His father Secundus was a military leader, and his mother Anthusa professed the Christian faith. John studied under the pagan scholars - philosophers Libanius and Andragafius in his hometown, and later in Athens, eloquence and philosophy, writes "Blitz".

After completing his education, John became a lawyer and entered civil service as a defender in court cases. He was baptized when he was 26 years old and became an ascetic. In 381 he was ordained a deacon, in 386 he was ordained a presbyter. Since then, his fame has grown and he has been called "Chrysostom" because of his eloquence. At this time, he wrote the series of sermons "Against the Jews", which marked the beginning of the anti-Judaic tradition in the Christian church. In 398, Presbyter John was ordained Archbishop of Constantinople.

His bold and impartial preaching earned him many enemies during his lifetime - both among the ruling aristocracy and some church circles. At the Council of Chalcedon in 403, convened by his enemy, the Alexandrian Patriarch Theophilus, he was stripped of his rank, but his congregation returned him to the patriarchal throne. As Patriarch of Constantinople, he was sent into exile three times due to the interference of secular authorities in the affairs of the church. Until the end of his life, St. John Chrysostom was a victim of church intrigues and persecution, but he did not stop his missionary and preaching activities.

The Empress Eudoxia exiled him to the Caucasus, to the Armenian town of Kukuz, then (406) to the distant Pitiunt (today Pitsunda) on the Caucasian coast of the Black Sea. He died in exile on September 14, 407, in the town of Comana Pontica during the Holy Liturgy. On this day, Eulogius, Archbishop of Alexandria, is commemorated. The saint is also commemorated on February 13. The name Eulogius means "good word", "praise". It comes from the Greek eu, which means "good", and logos – “word”.

On November 13th, everyone who bears the name Evlogi, Evlogia and their derivatives celebrates their name day.