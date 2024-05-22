Who has a name day today, May 22, 2025. Congratulations!

On May 22, we honor the memory of a little-known but important saint associated with Bulgaria. His relics are incorruptible and miraculous. It is about Saint Prince John-Vladimir. In Albania, he is called Jovan-Vladimir.

Saint Prince John-Vladimir lived during the time of the Bulgarian ruler Samuil and was the governor of the two regions of Dalmatia and Zeta.

In the old historical sources it is recorded that the prince was virtuous and pious. He did not like wars. Therefore, entering into battle with Tsar Samuil, his army was defeated, and Saint Prince John-Vladimir was captured.

Tsar Samuil did not want to kill him and married him to his daughter Theodora-Kosara. The newlywed family was sent back to the prince's native lands.

Years passed, Tsar Samuil's troops were defeated, and his warriors were unfortunately blinded. Seeing the wretched soldiers, Tsar Samuil suffered a heart attack and died on October 6, 1014. His son Gabriel-Radomir took the throne.

Gabriel-Radomir could not rule. Shortly after his coronation, he was killed by a conspiracy between his cousin Ivan-Vladislav and the Byzantines.

Ivan-Vladislav took the vacant throne. The next tactical move he made was a plan to destroy Saint Prince John-Vladimir. Saint Prince John-Vladimir was invited to the palace of Ivan-Vladislav for peace negotiations.

The trusting John-Vladimir did not doubt, because the invitation was sent by a high clergyman. Instead of welcoming Saint Prince John-Vladimir with due honors, murderers awaited him to destroy him. The executioner swung his sword to cut off the prince's head, but failed to cut it off. Without showing the slightest fear, Saint Prince John-Vladimir gave his sword to the murderer and urged him to carry out the ordered atrocity. As recorded in the prince's life, an unprecedented miracle occurred before the eyes of the murderers.

After the blow with the sword, the beheaded prince got up and fled. He entered a nearby temple and fell to the floor. He passed away.

His wife Theodora-Kosara took the mortal remains to the prince's kingdom. She buried him with due honors in a church, where she settled and remained there until the end of her earthly days, which she spent in fasting and prayers for the salvation of the soul of her murdered husband.

Two years passed. By unknown means, the vile Ivan-Vladislav died in inhuman torment.

Bulgaria fell under the slavery of the Byzantines, and this slavery lasted for 168 years.

During this time, the relics of Saint Prince John-Vladimir began to flow with myrrh. Countless miracles occurred to believers for those who were healed and cured of serious illnesses.

And today, the relics of Saint Prince John-Vladimir are located in Albania in the city of Elbasan, in the monastery of the same name, Saint John-Vladimir.

Vladimir, Vladimira, Vlado, Vladko, Vladi, Vladina, Vladilen, Vladilena, Mira and Miro celebrate their name day.