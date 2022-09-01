Who has a name day today, September 1

On September 1, the Orthodox Church celebrates Simeon's Day. The Christian calendar celebrates the memory of St. Simeon the Pillar and his mother St. Martha. Simeon's Day is considered the agricultural new year, when autumn plowing and sowing and the collection of walnuts begin.

Folk customs dictate that on the morning of September 1, women should knead wheat dough and make cakes, with which they ritually feed the oxen and buffaloes with which they will plow. Small loaves are also prepared, which are strung on their horns.

The plowmen and sowers are dressed festively, and the women go around them and sprinkle embers to make the work controversial. After plowing the first furrow, the ritual bread is broken into four pieces: one piece is thrown to the east, the second is given to the oxen, the third is buried in the field, and the fourth is eaten by the owner.

Folk tradition requires that on Simeonovden nothing be lent or taken out of the house, so that "the blessing does not leave the house". No cooking, washing, or drying is done. One watches who will come to the house - if he is good, the harvest will be fruitful. In the same way, the plowman, going to the field, believes that if he meets a person with "full", the wheat will bear much grain.

Simeon, Simeona, Simon, Simona, Simo, Sima, Simana, Mona, Monica, Marta celebrate their name day.