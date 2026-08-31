Prof. Pirgova: Borisov is in a deadlock and must nominate a candidate to save the party

The problems in our country are so deep that we cannot expect quick results. We always want things to happen very quickly, but this does not happen. This was shared in the morning block of BNT by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva on the occasion of the first hundred days of rule of the new government in the person of “Progressive Bulgaria“, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, it is more likely that we will have “hot“ winter and spring than to raise some serious protest wave in September or even in the fall.

Political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova is of the opinion that at the moment Bulgarian society is more concerned about who will be the vice-presidential candidate of Iliana Yotova and the presidential candidate of GERB.

„Borisov is in a deadlock and must nominate a candidate in order to preserve the party. And Yotova has to think about what kind of vice-presidential candidate she will propose, as he could be either an intellectual or, like her, a journalist. But it would be wrong if she relied only on her candidacy to win“, explained Prof. Pirgova.

Regarding Andrey Gyurov's candidacy, she said that she did not understand „why he continues to hang around“, considering that it is clear to everyone that he will be one of the contenders for „Dondukov“ 2.

According to her, the effect of adopting the euro will not be felt until the presidential elections, but she believes that the winter will be much harder for Bulgarians and then the government will have to explain the prices during the winter period.

In turn, political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov predicts that Iliyana Yotova has the best chances of winning the presidential elections. He expects that at some point “Vazrazhdane“ will present its candidate with which it will be able to consolidate its result.

Tatyana Burudzhieva also joined the topic, saying that it would be logical for “Progressive Bulgaria“ to nominate its own candidate for president against the backdrop of their rise.