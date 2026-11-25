The Orthodox Church celebrates today the memory of St. Kliment Ohridski.



Holy Liturgy is celebrated in all dioceses of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. Saint Kliment Ohridski was a Bulgarian medieval scholar and the first bishop who preached in the Old Bulgarian language. The Orthodox Church honors him as one of the Seven Saints. The archbishop is among the disciples of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, who expanded their preaching and literary activities throughout Bulgaria. Today Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" celebrates its patron saint.



Saint Kliment founded an educational school in Ohrid, attended by over 3,500 students. For decades, the scribe worked to strengthen the Christian faith among his people. Translated books from Greek into Bulgarian; built churches and monasteries, and performed many miracles with his prayer. Clement accompanied his teachers to Rome, where he was ordained to the priesthood by Pope Adrian II. After the death of St. Methodius, Archbishop of Moravia (†885), the German clergy expelled from Moravia the apostles of the Slavic speech. Then St. Kliment with some of his brothers found a good reception in his native Bulgaria, which had already officially accepted Christianity and needed Slavic language teachers



The pious Tsar Boris–Michael sent Clement (886) to the southwestern half of his extensive state, in the Macedonian region of Kutmichevitsa with the main cities of Devol and Ohrid. There he worked with great zeal among the newly converted Bulgarians as a teacher and priest. At the council in Preslav (893) Clement was elected the "first bishop of the Bulgarian language".

As a priest and bishop, he worked tirelessly for 30 years (886-916) to strengthen the Christian faith among his people. During the day he taught children and teenagers, and at night he prayed and wrote: he translated books from Greek into Bulgarian; composed sermons for holidays, which he delivered himself or his students read before the newly converted Bulgarian people. He built churches and monasteries. He performed many miracles through prayer. He simplified the Glagolitic alphabet and composed the letters of the so-called "Cyrillic" Slavic alphabet. Only in the western half of what was then Bulgaria St. Clement had about 3,500 disciples who accepted holy orders and gradually displaced the Greek clergy throughout Bulgaria with their Greek language, which was incomprehensible to the common people.

Having prepared a grave in advance in the monastery founded by him "St. Panteleimon", St. Clement died on July 27, 916. After his death, God glorified him with gracious miracles. Service and lives of St. Clement were composed of his immediate disciples or distant successors of his episcopal see, such as the famous Ohrid archbishops Theophylact (1094-1107) and the famous canonist Demetrius Homatiyan (1216-1234).

Name day celebrated by: Clement, Clementina and Clementina.