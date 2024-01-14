Who has a name day today, January 14, 2025. Congratulations!

Nina is known in history as the enlightener of Georgia. She came from a very wealthy Christian family. When she learned about paganism in Iveria (present-day Georgia), she immediately went there and began to spread the faith in Jesus Christ, writes trafficnews.bg.

On the way, the girl reaches the city of Mtskheta. There she finds herself at a grandiose pagan feast.

Suddenly, a miracle happens. The pagan idol, which is the object of prayers by the local residents, is struck by lightning and everyone panics. Legend has it that it was Nina who caused this, as she prayed to God to stop the pagan deeds of these sinners.

The incident forced Nina to stay in present-day Georgia and continue her life there. Her main activity was related to Christian preaching and folk medicine. It is believed that the Holy Mother of God prompted Nina to go to Georgia and enlighten the population there. After her death, Orthodoxy began to venerate her as a saint, and that is why today - January 14 - we celebrate a great Christian day, when Saint Nina returns to the Lord.

Those born with the names Nina, Nino, Kalcho, Adam celebrate their name day.