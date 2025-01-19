Who has a name day today, January 19, 2025. Congratulations!

St. Rev. Macarius of Egypt was a contemporary and disciple of St. Athanasius the Great.

He worked hard in fasting and prayers, performing miracles. He died peacefully at the age of 97.

St. Mark of Ephesus is one of the greatest fathers and teachers of the church, called by his contemporaries the New Basil, the New Theologian and the Pillar of Orthodoxy.

He is the only bishop who did not sign the union with Pope Eugene IV, and thus our Orthodox faith was saved.

On January 19, everyone who bears the name Macarius and its derivatives celebrates their name day.