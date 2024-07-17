Who has a name day today, July 17, 2025. Congratulations!

July 17 is the day on which Orthodox Christians honor the memory of the Holy Great Martyr Marina, writes trafficneews.bg.

The saint was born in Antioch of Pisidia and was the daughter of an idolatrous priest. She was martyred at the age of 16.

In Bulgarian folk beliefs, the saint is called Fiery Marina and symbolizes heavenly fire. She is the patroness of the harvest, fields and sowing. The iconographic canon depicts her on a throne, with her left hand in front of her chest, and in her right she holds a cross.

The saint's feast day is on the third day of the so-called. „hot days”. The days are dedicated to the Christian saints Julia, Marina and Emilian. The first and third hot-blooded ones are most strictly revered. It is known that whatever is made on these days will burn, and women do not engage in any needlework.

On July 17, a live fire is lit, which is jumped over for health. Everyone takes from it to light the home hearth. They say that during these days even from the driest troughs water gushes out and whoever bathes in this warm water will not be sick all year long. The sedenki, filled with love spells, begin.

Marin, Marina, Marinela have a name day on this day.