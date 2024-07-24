Who has a name day today, July 24, 2025. Congratulations!

On July 24, we celebrate the memory of the holy great martyr Christina. She lived in the 3rd century. She was born into a wealthy family, her father Urban was the governor of the city of Tyre (today in South Lebanon). The girl was very beautiful and many wanted to marry her. But the father wanted his daughter to become a pagan priestess. Therefore, he imprisoned her to live under guard in a tower. There he placed many gold and silver idols and ordered her to burn incense before them and pray to them, writes nova.bg

In her loneliness, Christina began to ask herself who created this beautiful world. From the window of her room, she enjoyed the starry sky and constantly returned to the thought of the Creator of the whole world. She was convinced that the inanimate idols in her room could not create anything, since they themselves were created by human hands. So she herself began to pray to the One God. Her soul was filled with love for the Unknown God, and she intensified her prayer even more.

Once, Christina was visited by an angel who instructed her in the true faith in Christ, the Savior of the world. He called her the bride of Christ and informed her of the future sufferings. The holy virgin broke all the idols in her room and threw them out the window. When her father found out about this, he began to beat her furiously. The girl told him about her faith in the one true God, and he threw her into prison. Her mother begged her to renounce Christ in order to avoid the tortures that Christians subjected her to. They brought her to trial, but Christina still refused to worship idols. She endured various cruel tortures and, despite her youth, remained steadfast in her faith. People began to flock to her in prison and she spoke to them about the Savior Christ. About 300 people believed in this way.

Urban died and Dion became governor, after him Julian was appointed. After various tortures, he ordered the killing of Saint Christina with a sword.

Christina, Hristin, Christina, Kristin, Christian celebrate their name day.