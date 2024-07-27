Who has a name day today, July 27, 2025. Congratulations!

On this day in the Orthodox calendar, St. Panteleimon is celebrated. Dobrin, Pantelei, Dobri, Dobrina celebrate their name day.

The saint helped the poor and the sick and performed miracles. Because of his faith in Christ, he was subjected to cruel torture, but a miracle always happened and he remained alive. In 305. he was beheaded with a sword. Milk flowed from his body instead of blood, and the tree to which he was tied sprouted leaves and bore fruit.

Bulgarians believe that this day is very suitable for traveling and therefore they call it “Pantelei the Traveler”.

It is believed that then birds gather in flocks and prepare for a long journey to warm countries. The holiday is also called “Pantelei”, ”Patalei”, “Black Pataleya”, ”Water Pantelei”. Everywhere the day is considered “heavy”, ”bad” and is revered “as patilo”, i.e. bad. According to folk belief, St. Pantelei healed people and protected them from diseases. He was the younger brother of St. Elijah and the patron saint of summer storms, torrents and floods - that's why he is also called "Water Panteleimon".

Women distribute ritual cakes in honor of the saint and ask him to protect the village from floods. In Strandzha and the Rhodope Mountains there are many chapels and ayazmas dedicated to St. Panteleimon, and many people gather there on his feast day. In accordance with the image of the saint as a healer, in the 9th century, medical schools and hospitals were established at the monasteries bearing his name in Ohrid and Preslav.

Source: balkansko-shops.bg