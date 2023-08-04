Who has a name day today, August 4, 2024. Congratulations!

On August 4, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of several young Christians.



On this day, the memory of the venerable martyr Eudokia, who suffered in Persia at Sapor, around 362-364, is commemorated. The memory of the holy martyr Eleutherius, who served as a bedchamber (kuvicularius) at the court of Maximian and was cut down with a sword for Christ by his order, is also celebrated .



Saints seven children are also honored in Ephesus: Maximilian, Iamblichus, Martinianus, John, Dionysius, Exacustodian (Constantine) and Antoninus.





Life of the holy seven boys of Ephesus



The holy seven children of Ephesus lived during the time of the Roman emperor Decius. Their names are Maximilian, Iamblichus, Martinianus, John, Dionysius, Exacustodian (Constantine) and Antoninus.



All these seven boys were the children of the ignorant citizens in the city of Ephesus. They lived during the persecution against Christians under Emperor Decius.



It was a cruel persecution. Everywhere Christians were persecuted and arrested to force them to participate in idolatrous sacrifices. Some of them were afraid of torment and obeyed. But those firm in their faith fearlessly professed it and did not give in either to suffering or to painful death.



Many Christians left the cities and hid in the caves. Among them were the seven Ephesian boys: Mascimilian, Exacoustodian, Iamblichus, Martinianus, Dionysius, Antoninus and John. These boys left the city and settled in a cave on Mount Ohlon, where they prepared for their upcoming feat by fasting and prayer.



On learning of this, Decius ordered that the entrance to the cave be covered with stones. The two courtiers (Theodore and Rufim) secretly professed the faith of Christ and placed lead tablets in front of the stones, on which they wrote the names of the seven boys buried alive in the cave.



Meanwhile, God, according to His unknowable decrees, gave the boys a mortal sleep and preserved them for two centuries incorruptible and unchanging until their awakening for His glory and as a testimony that His words of resurrection are true.



The miraculous awakening of the boys who had fallen asleep during the Persecution of Decius took place in the reign of Theodosius the Younger. At that time, heretics appeared who rejected the resurrection of the dead despite the Gospel words that "the dead will hear the voice of the Son of God, and when they hear, they will live". This heresy brought turmoil to the Church, but it was then that a clear testimony of the truth of Christ's announced resurrection of the dead appeared.



At dawn one of the boys went into town to buy food. The old coin he gave to the merchant served as an occasion to reveal the extraordinary accident. The conversation with the boy, who thought that the persecution of Decius was still continuing, finally brought him to the general attention. The local bishop also found out about the incident. He questioned the boy and understood God's secret. And having heard of the other boys remaining in the cave, he wished to see them. The bishop went thither with the governor and a multitude of people. At the entrance to the cave, the bishop carefully examined the situation and found a sealed copper box among the stones. Having opened it in the presence of all, he saw there two tablets of lead placed by Theodore and Rufimus. These tiles explained to everyone the mysterious words of the resurrected boy. All were amazed and glorified God, wonderful in His miracles.



Emperor Theodosius was immediately notified of this event. "Command that honest men be sent to see the miracle that the Lord has wrought in your reign! – wrote to Theodosius the Younger, the bishop and governor, - because in our days the image of the future resurrection from the dead has appeared."



But the king arrived alone in Ephesus with many believers and worshiped St. Boys. After a long conversation with him, the boys in his presence slept their eternal sleep until the universal resurrection. Theodosius ordered to make 7 silver coffins and place the bodies of the boys in them. That night, however, they appeared to him in a dream and asked him to let them rest in the cave as they had rested earlier.



The awesomeness of this event quickly spread throughout Christendom. Its credibility was confirmed by many credible writers and witnesses.



The Cave of the Boys has long been shown near Ephesus, on the slopes of Mount Prion. The fate of the holy relics of the seven boys is unknown after the 12th century, at the beginning of which Abbot Daniel saw them in the cave.



The holiday is celebrated on August 4. Name day is celebrated by Eudokia, Evda, Dochka, Donka, Doko, Docho. The same names also celebrate their name day on March 1, when we honor the memory of Saint Eudokia of Iliopolis.