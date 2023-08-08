Who has a name day today, August 8, 2024. Congratulations!

On August 8, name day is celebrated by all who bear the name Miron and their derivatives.



On today's date, the Orthodox Church honors the name of St. Myron the Wonderworker, Bishop of Crete.



On the same day, the memory of Saint Emilian, bishop of Cyzicus, who suffered for the veneration of icons in 815 under the emperor Leo the Armenian, is celebrated. Because he did not want to obey the royal order to throw out holy icons from the churches, he was sent into exile together with other Orthodox bishops. To the emperor's exhortations to condemn the veneration of icons, St. Emilian replied:



“If this question is ecclesiastical, as you yourself say, then let it be investigated according to the custom in the Church! Since ancient times, ecclesiastical matters have been investigated in churches, not in royal palaces.“



He spent five years in exile and endured many torments and humiliations for the sake of Christ. Died as an exile in 820.



Saint Myron was born on the island of Crete, where he received his education. He married too young. His main occupation was agriculture, in which, earning his bread “by the sweat of his face”, Saint Myron fed not only himself, but also others, giving to the poor from what he acquired. Because of these works of his, the Lord blessed Saint Myron: the size of his alms corresponded to his gains.



Saint Myron was more merciful than all the people who lived in this country. Once he found thieves on his threshing floor who had already filled their sacks so full that they could not lift them. And Saint Myron, instead of subjecting them to corporal punishment or any other punishment, went to them and helped them to lift the sacks on their shoulders. At the same time, he strictly forbade the thieves to tell about this act of his.



Because of his virtuous life, Saint Myron was ordained a presbyter. In this position he zealously instructed his flock in the holy Christian life, and during the persecutions which the impious king Decius instigated, he fervently persuaded them to endure sufferings steadfastly. When, along with the death of Decius, the persecution ended, Saint Myron was elevated to the episcopal throne.



Having become a bishop, he established the celebration of the memory of the holy martyrs who suffered for Christ during the persecution, and also - with the power of God - performed many miracles and other wonderful works. One of his miracles is that he stopped the flow of a river. Once, when there was a flood, a noble man named Triton had to cross the river. The holy bishop stopped its flow until the said man returned. Then Saint Myron sent his staff and an order to the river, ordering it to continue its usual course. As soon as Saint Myron's messengers reached the river and touched the water with the saint's staff and repeated his command, the river quickly and rapidly flowed in its former course. Many miracles, similar in their greatness to what has just been described, were performed by the holy man of God.



Saint Myron passed to the Lord when he was a hundred-year-old old man, after devoting his whole life to God, through the fulfillment of His holy commandments.



Name day celebrated by: Emilia, Emiliana, Emilian, Emil, Miron



© Lives of the Saints, translated into Bulgarian from the Church Slavonic text of Cheti-minei ("Chety-Minei") of St. Demetrius of Rostov.