The situation on the front line in Ukraine remains highly tense, with massive attacks on key logistical and military infrastructure in the Odessa region recorded today, in parallel with the ongoing shelling in the Russian border regions.

As of 19:50 Bulgarian time on July 19, 2026, serious material damage was reported on the Black Sea coast and civilians were injured in retaliatory strikes.

Air offensive against port infrastructure in Odessa and Yuzhny

The Russian armed forces have carried out combined strikes with anti-ship missiles and drones in the Odessa region. According to an official report from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (source: interfax.ru), high-precision weapons hit a plant for assembling long-range drones located on the territory of the port of Odessa.

In addition to the production capacity, the attack also covered the following strategic facilities:

Military warehouse in Yuzhen: A large logistics point in the port of Yuzhen, containing military equipment supplied by Western countries, was hit.

A large logistics point in the port of Yuzhen, containing military equipment supplied by Western countries, was hit. Cargo vessels: Two bulk carriers carrying military cargo for the needs of the Ukrainian army were hit during the raid in the port of Odessa.

Two bulk carriers carrying military cargo for the needs of the Ukrainian army were hit during the raid in the port of Odessa. Fuel tanks: Five large fuel and lubricant tanks were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Novy Belyari.

Ukrainian regional authorities and emergency services in the Odessa region (source: dw.com / bta.bg) confirmed that sirens were activated and a series of loud explosions occurred in the port area, with large-scale fires breaking out at the sites of the strikes.

Tension in the border areas: Civilian injured in Belgorod

In parallel with the escalation on the Black Sea coast, attacks continue on Russian territory. A local resident was injured in another artillery and drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Belgorod region. According to information from local emergency services, the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, and several residential buildings in the area suffered serious material damage.

The struggle for control of the Black Sea logistics routes and mutual shelling in the border areas continue to be a leading element in the development of the military conflict.