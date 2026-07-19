During the day, Russian troops struck fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, places for collecting and storing enemy drones, logistics centers and deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces struck at locations for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as places for the temporary deployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries in 149 regions“, the statement said.

Air defense forces have shot down 678 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense assets have shot down two Ukrainian long-range missiles “Neptune-MD“, eight guided bombs, a HIMARS missile and 678 unmanned aerial vehicles the aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Air defense systems shot down two long-range guided missiles “Neptune-MD“, eight guided bombs, an American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 678 unmanned aerial vehicles“, the statement said.

According to the Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 184,608 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,203 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,760 combat vehicles with multiple launch rocket systems, 35,816 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 66,870 special military machines.

Russian troops have liberated Volne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. Fighters from the “Iztok“ group have completed the mission. They have advanced deep into the enemy defense and liberated the city.

The Black Sea Fleet has destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

“The Black Sea Fleet has destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea“, the ministry announced.