Russian missiles hit Turkish ship: Five dead

Russian cruise missiles hit a Turkish merchant ship in the Black Sea, resulting in five people died, the Ukrainian Navy reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse and BTA.

The tragic incident heightens fears of an uncontrolled military escalation along key international trade routes.

Details of the missile strike in the Black Sea

According to official data, the vessel is bulk cargo ship carrying grain. It was attacked with three cruise missiles as it was leaving the combat zone. According to the military, in addition to the five confirmed dead, the fate of five other crew members remains completely unknown at this time.

Evacuation of the injured: A total of eight people were rescued and urgently transported to a hospital in the city of Odessa.

Humanitarian Crisis: Attack on civilian infrastructure again puts global food supply security at stake.

Ukraine's position: The country's Navy categorically condemned the attack as a gross violation of international law.

Background and geopolitical context

The Black Sea region has become the scene of the largest naval war in half a century. In recent weeks, tensions have escalated dramatically with dozens of strikes against merchant ships, tankers and port infrastructure, forcing a number of countries to express serious concerns about shipping safety. Ankara has yet to issue an official position following today's deadly incident.