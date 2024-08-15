Who has a name day today, August 15, 2025. Congratulations!

On August 15, the Orthodox Church celebrates one of the 12 greatest Christian holidays, the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary or the Great Virgin Mary.



The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary or the Great Virgin Mary is one of the greatest Christian holidays, celebrated equally by Orthodox, Catholics and other Christian denominations. This day is dedicated to the death of the Mother of God or her Assumption. According to tradition, on this day the apostles gathered from the places where they preached to say goodbye to the Holy Virgin and bury her pure body.



According to the Holy Scriptures, this is the day when the Mother of God, at the age of 64, left earthly life and went to her son. Three days before her death, the Archangel Gabriel announced to her that God had wished to take her to his kingdom, to reign with him forever. Her last wish was to see the Holy Apostles together. In a miraculous way, they were transported to the doors of her house in Jerusalem.



Three days later, Jesus Christ himself in heavenly glory, surrounded by angelic figures and saints, descended from heaven for the soul of the Holy Virgin. She was buried in a cave near Gethsemane and the entrance was closed with a stone. When a few days later they opened it so that the late apostle Thomas could bow before the saint, they found only her shroud.



Getting up from the table, the apostles heard angelic singing and saw in the clouds the pure Mother of God, surrounded by angels, who said to them: "Rejoice, for I am with you always." In memory of her appearance to the apostles, the church determined that on this day a solemn liturgy should be celebrated and a "exaltation of bread" should be performed.



According to folk tradition, the holiday is called the Great Virgin Mary, in contrast to the Little Virgin Mary, when the birth of the mother of Christ is celebrated. After a solemn liturgy in the church, ritual breads are consecrated to the Great Virgin Mary, which the women then distribute for health and for deceased loved ones. Believers seek the protection of the Holy Mother of God in life's problems.



On this day, they hold family meetings related to a sacrifice - a sacrifice for life, for health, for a fertile year, against misfortunes and diseases. Traditional dishes on the table are fresh bread decorated with ornaments, chicken porridge, boiled wheat, corn and pumpkin. Watermelon and grapes are definitely eaten. Fish is allowed. Believers donate candles, home-woven cloth, a missal, a towel and money to the church.



Name days are celebrated by those baptized with the names Mara, Maria, Mariyka, Mari, Marin, Mariyan, Mariyana, Mariana, Marian, Masha, Mika, Mira, Marieta, Mariela, Mario, Preslav and Preslava.