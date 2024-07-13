Who has a name day today, July 13, 2024. Congratulations!

The Church honors the Council of St. Archangel Gabriel – a feast in honor of this heavenly herald of God's mysteries.

Archangel Gabriel, or Gabriel, is one of the seven archangels closest to God. Archangels carry people's prayers to God and reveal the meaning of prophetic visions and the course of events, especially prophecies about the coming of the Messiah – Christ.

God sent the archangel Gabriel to the temple to inform the holy prophet. Zachary the birth of John the Baptist and his future ministry as the Forerunner of Jesus Christ. He also appeared to the Blessed Virgin to announce the good news that she would give birth from the Spirit to the Holy Infant

Muslims also honor him and glorify him under the name Gabriel – the angel who dictated to the prophet Muhammad the word of Allah – Koran.

On July 13, a name day is celebrated by everyone who bears the name Gavril, Gavrail, Garo, Gallo, Gavrila, Gavrilka, Gabriel, Gabriela, Gabi and their derivatives.