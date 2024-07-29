Who has a name day today, July 29, 2024. Congratulations! **** The Orthodox Church honors the Holy Martyr Kalinik **** <

On July 29, the Orthodox Church honors the Holy Martyr Kalinik. According to belief, he was born in Cilicia, Asia Minor, and was brought up in Christian law.

Saint Callinicus dedicated his life to the preaching of God's faith, visiting many villages and towns. He managed to convert many pagans to the Christian faith. But upon his arrival in Ankara, he was captured by pagans, who took him to the city chief on charges of apostasy.

But Saint Callinicus answered these accusations with an open sermon about the true God. But his words worried the chief and he demanded that Callinicus worship the Hellenic gods. He refused and was subjected to severe trials, but he did not bow down.

He was then sent to the city of Gangra to be tried. The road was very long, and Kalinik's sufferings – huge. Even the soldiers who led him were tormented by hunger and thirst. Then Callinicus prayed to God and he quenched the thirst of his executioners. But this mercy did not move his executioners.

On their arrival in the city of Gangra, a large fire was lit in the square. Without hesitating, the saint entered the fire alone, meeting his martyrdom, and his incorruptible body was buried by Christians with respect.

Today Kalina, Kalinka, Kalin and Goran celebrate their name day.